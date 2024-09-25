Assam: 27th Dr. Jogiraj Basu Memorial Lecture held at DHS Kanoi College

DIBRUGARH: The 27th Dr. Jogiraj Basu Memorial Lecture was held at DHS Kanoi College Group of Assam College Teachers’ Association on Tuesday. The event was spearheaded by Dr. Chandana Goswami, President, DHS Kanoi College Group, Assam College Teachers’ Association and organized by Dr. Uttam Mohan, Secretary, DHS Kanoi College Group, Assam College Teachers’ Association, alongside the eminent members of faculty, DHSK College.

The invited speaker, Professor Dr. Archana Sharma, Retired Professor and Former Head of the Department, Department of Economics, University of Guwahati delivered a lecture on ‘Economics and Philosophy of Prosperity’. Dr. Sharma presented a critique of how economy brings happiness and prosperity to people’s lives analysed from the economic, philosophical and psychological perspectives.

