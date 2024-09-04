Assam: 28 Declared Foreigners Sent to Detention Camp in Barpeta, Including Several Women

Barpeta: All total 28 persons who were declared as foreigners by the Foreigners’ Tribunals were sent to detention camp on Monday. Among those some are women, those are Basaton Nesa of Satra Kanara no 5 seat under Baghbar Police station, Aaimona Khatun of Bardalani under Baghbar Police station, Ajbha Khatun of Keotkuchi under Barpeta police station; Sabiya Khatun of Barbaradi under Barpeta police station, Manowara Begum, Nichanor Char, Under Alopati Char Police station; Jabeda Khatun, Sufiya Khatun and Raijan Begum Kaljhar, under Howly Police station and Iyaton Nesa, Khandakar para, under Barpeta police station.

On the otherhand, the male persons who were detected as foreigners are Keramat Miya of Barbaradi under Barpeta police station, Abdul Latif of Dabangiya under Kalgachita PS and others.

