MLA Debabrata Saikia Resolves Dispute with 30 Organizations Over Assembly Remarks in Amicable Discussion

SIVASAGAR: A discussion was held on Tuesday at Joysagar in Sivasagar between MLA Debabrata Saikia and representatives of 30 organizations, following allegations that Saikia made inappropriate comments in the Assam Legislative Assembly regarding the status of these organizations.

The organizations had expressed strong discontent over Saikia’s remarks, even threatening to obstruct an event scheduled for September 4 in honour of MP Gaurav Gogoi if Saikia did not clarify his stance.

In response, Saikia met with the leaders of these organizations on Tuesday, leading to the resolution of their grievances. The meeting ended amicably, with Saikia hosting a meal for the representatives.

Debabrata Saikia commented, “The discussion was cordial. The leaders expressed dissatisfaction due to a misunderstanding.” On the topic of indigenous rights, Saikia stated, “I stand for Indian citizens. The Chief Minister should clarify the issue of indigenous status, and I will make my position clear once he does.”

Basanta Gogoi, president of the All Tai Ahom Students’ Union (ATASU), representing the 30 organizations, said, “Debabrata Saikia clarified his stance. There was a misunderstanding. The discussion was pleasant, and he supported our demands. We have withdrawn our previous statements against him.”

