Jamgurihat: Social worker Bhogeswari Devi, passes away due to old age related ailments

JAMUGURIHAT: Bhogeswari Devi, a known social organizer and a resident of Ujorachook breathed her last at her residence due to old age related ailments on Monday. She was 93. Former president of Naduar regional committee of Jogi Mahila Sanmilani and founding member of the AGP, she was closely associated with many socio-cultural organizations of the greater Naduar area. Organizations and individuals including Ujorachook VDC, Ujorachook Pradip Library, Nabajagaran Moina Parijat, Naduar regional committee of Jogi Sanmilani besides other organizations and individuals paid rich tributes in front of the mortal remains. She leaves behind her two sons, two daughters besides a host of relatives. Her demise has cast a pall of gloom in the Jamugurihat area.

