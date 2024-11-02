Assam: 3 fire incidents mark Diwali night in Silchar

A correspondent

Silchar: The Diwali night in Silchar saw a series of massive blazes as three incidents of fire occurred. However no casualty had been reported, though fire brigade staff had to work overtime throughout the night. The major incident happened in the late Thursday evening as a devastating fire engulfed the Bhuiyanr Gadi area in Janiganj, one of the commercial hubs in Silchar. As the lane, popularly known as Goalapatty was extremely narrow the fire brigade vehicles found it very tough to reach the spot. A series of Kali Puja pandals made their job more difficult. A number of homes, shops and godowns were destroyed. The blaze originated from a godown of cotton fabrics and rubber sandals. Exact cause of the fire was yet to be ascertained though the locals doubted that the fire was sparked by a firecracker. The incident, which fortunately did not turn out to be a massive devastation, raised some questions on the erection of puja pandals on the road. The fire brigade acted promptly but the engines could not proceed due to the pandals blocking the roads. However a portion of one of the pandals was removed to allow the engine to reach.

The second incident of fire was reported from No 9 lane of Link Road, a highly dense residential area. Fire broke out at the residence of one Pratima Nath. Her neighbours tried to extinguish the rapidly engulfing blaze. In the meantime three fire engines arrived at the spot and after an hour long fight the fire was extinguished. Firecrackers caused the blaze as the house was empty for quite a long time.

The third incident occurred at midnight as the fire engulfed a house at Ashram Road. The house which had 10 tenant families was badly damaged. Furniture and other household items were reduced to ashes.

