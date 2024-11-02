Dhubri Police Arrest Local Newspaper Editor of ‘Durniti Darpan’ for Allegedly Blackmailing Artiste Tarun Mitra

A Correspondent

Dhubri: Dhubri police arrested the editor of ‘Durniti Darpan’, a local newspaper, on Thursday for allegedly blackmailing and mentally harassing a reputed artiste of Dhubri, Tarun Mitra.

A police source said that arrested editor, Sayed Ali Khan was allegedly involved in extortion and blackmailing several individuals, including the artiste.

Khan was allegedly demanding money from the artist and threatening to publish defamatory articles if his demands were not met, source further said.

When contacted by The Sentinel, Officer-In-Charge of Dhubri Police Station (Sardar), Munna Pachani informed that on the basis of complain by Tarun Mitra, police laid a trap and arrested Khan with amount of Rs.5000 red handed paid by Mitra.

“Earlier, Tarun Mitra gave Rs. 13,000 to Khan. He was sent to jail after producing in the court this evening”, Pachani further said.

Police source also informed that this was not the first time that Khan demanded money and blackmailed as several individuals had previously fallen victim of his blackmailing.

The police believe that Khan was not acting alone, but that a few other portals with social media reporters may have been complicit in the extortion scheme. Dhubri police investigation might lead to more arrests of such reporters in connection with the case.

