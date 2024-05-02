International Labour Day observed in Demow

DEMOW: Under the patronage of Assam Chah Mazdoor Sangha and Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha Moran Branch and in association with local tea gardens labourers, employees the International Labour Day was observed in Demow Kaliapani Playground on Wednesday. Different programmes were organized on the occasion. A cultural procession was taken out here on Wednesday. On the other hand, in association with Demow Labour Union, the International Labour Day was also observed in Jyoti Bishnu Cultural Building Demow on Wednesday. Different programmes such as flag hoisting, plantation of saplings along with different other programmes were organized on Wednesday.

