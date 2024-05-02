Assam: 3-year-old Girl Drowns in Jiri River in Cachar

GUWAHATI: In a very sad event in Cachar, a three-year-old girl named Ritika Shuklabaidya died by drowning in the Jiri River, which is a small river that flows into the Barak River.

She was allegedly playing on the riverbanks near her home and slipped into the water by accident.

Despite the efforts of local people, who tried to rescue her, the young girl couldn't be saved. The police and SDRF teams quickly responded and started a rescue operation.