Assam: 3-year-old Girl Drowns in Jiri River in Cachar

GUWAHATI: In a very sad event in Cachar, a three-year-old girl named Ritika Shuklabaidya died by drowning in the Jiri River, which is a small river that flows into the Barak River.
She was allegedly playing on the riverbanks near her home and slipped into the water by accident.
Despite the efforts of local people, who tried to rescue her, the young girl couldn't be saved. The police and SDRF teams quickly responded and started a rescue operation.
After searching for hours, the SDRF found the girl's body about three kilometers downstream. The Cachar police took her body to Silchar Medical College Hospital for a post-mortem examination.
This tragic incident has saddened the community and made them think about improving safety measures along the river.
On May 1, three friends disappeared in strange circumstances while swimming in a water body at Manas National Park on May 1.
One body has been found, but the other two are still missing.
The missing youths, Dwip Saha and Raj Saha from North Athiyabari village, Barpeta Road, were at Manas National Park with Abhijit Karmakar when the incident happened.
Assam police are investigating and found a Hyundai Ion vehicle in the area.
In another incident, the body of a youth identified as Nirmal Tirkey (42) was recovered from a makeshift bamboo bridge on Bohimora river at Na-Bil village near Jamugurihat on Wednesday.
The local residents spotted a hanging body on the bamboo bridge and immediately informed Jamuguri police about the incident.
Accordingly, a team of Jamuguri police reached the site and recovered the body and sent it to Kanaklata Civil Hospital, Tezpur for autopsy. The cause of death is yet to ascertain, stated a police officer.
