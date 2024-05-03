Assam: Rs 45 lakh allegedly looted in broad daylight in Nagaon

NAGAON: In a shocking incident, an unidentified miscreant looted Rs 45 lakh at broad daylight from Younish Ali, an employee of Aditya Agro Rice Mill inside the Panjab National Bank situated at Nagaon Maruwaripatty on Thursday. Sources claimed that Ali came to deposit the money in the bank and was queuing in front of a cash counter. But after a while he found the bag in which he brought the money was robbed by someone else, sources added. On being informed, the local police as well as other senior officials from Nagaon police rushed to the spot and inspected the entire episode.

Meanwhile police collected the CCTV camera footage from the bank and launched an operation in search of the robber. But police are yet to trace the culprit behind the incident till the time of filing this report, sources said.

