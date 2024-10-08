Assam: 314.68 kg of ganja recovered; one arrested by Biswanath Police

A CORRESPONDENT

BISWANATH CHARIALI: In a major breakthrough in the fight against drug trafficking, the Biswanath Police successfully seized a large quantity of ganja and arrested the owner of the vehicle involved in the transportation of the contraband on Sunday.

Based on information received by the Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Biswanath Chariali Police Station, it was learned that a vehicle transporting a significant quantity of ganja was en route to Biswanath Chariali from the Tezpur side. Acting swiftly, a police team led by the OC Biswanath Chariali PS, accompanied by SI(P) Rajdeep Newar, SI(P) Indreswar Hatiboruah, and other personnel, set up a Naka (checkpoint) on NH-15 near Sadharu to intercept the vehicle.

At around 11:30am, a suspicious vehicle, being driven in a rash and negligent manner, was observed stopping approximately 400 meters before reaching the Naka point. Upon approaching the vehicle, the driver abandoned it and fled towards the Sadharu Tea Estate, taking advantage of the heavy rainfall to evade capture.

Upon inspecting the vehicle, a Tata Yodha bearing registration number AS-07/BC-5712, was found to have been involved in an accident with an unidentified vehicle. A thorough search of the vehicle led to the recovery of twenty-two (22) white plastic bags, suspected to contain ganja, concealed beneath sacks of cabbage.

Following due procedures under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the seized bags were weighed and found to contain a total of 314.68 kg of ganja, with an estimated market value of Rs. 1,57,34,000. The contraband was seized in the presence of witnesses, and a case was registered under Biswanath Chariali PS Case No. 180/2024 U/S 20(b)(ii)(C)/29 NDPS Act, R/W Sec 4 of the Assam Bhang & Ganja Prohibition Act.

In a follow-up operation led by the Additional Superintendent of Police (Crime) Biswanath, a team apprehended the owner of the vehicle, identified as Bitul Senapati (31 years), son of Jeuram Senapati, a resident of Merkathoni, PS Ghilamara, District Lakhimpur, on Monday from Lakhimpur. Further investigation into the case is underway, with the Superintendent of Police and ASP(Crime) Biswanath supervising the probe.

Also Read: DHSK College Students’ Union election: Election held for 4th time in online mode

Also Watch: