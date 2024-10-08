DHSK College Students’ Union election: Election held for 4th time in online mode

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The students’ union elections of DHS Kanoi College, a leading higher educational institution in Dibrugarh were held in an exceptional manner in a peaceful atmosphere on Monday. The defeated candidates set an example by shaking hands with the winners in the fourth time online election.

After the counting of the elections, the winners touched the feet of the Principal and other teachers in the Principal’s conference hall of the college.

Defeated candidates gave certificates to winners. It is an unexceptional election of DHSK College Students’ Union. They have also encouraged candidates to campaign digitally instead of banners and posters in the name of campaigning to create a healthy environment.

In 2018, the college conducted the elections using 10 computers in a digital manner. From 2021-2022, a fully online voting system introduced in mobiles application under LMS software. This year, too, the election was held in the same manner, leaving no room for conflict among the students. The 2024-2025 Students’ Union Society Elections were held for a total of 10 posts with 22 candidates contesting.

A total of 3,406 students voters participated in the election. Election was held between 10 am to 2 pm with a turnout of 81.53 per cent. The elections included Pranjal Tanti as president (1454), Swapnanil Nath as vice-president (1750), Chinmoy Kalita as general secretary (1582), Chandan Dutta as assistant general secretary (1276), Gaurav Chutia as magazine and literature secretary (1382).

Three candidates were elected un-contest for three posts. They are Homen Bora as Major Games Secretary, Mamoni Gogoi as Debating & Symposium Secretary and Arpit Shivkoti Sharma as Boys’ Common Room Secretary. The principal of DHSK College Dr. Sashi Kanta Saikia, presented certificates to all the teachers who participated in the election and thanked the students for conducting the election peacefully.

The president of the governing body also presented a certificate to the Principal for successfully conducting the Students’ Union Society Elections in mode.

