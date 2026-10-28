Assam: 32nd National Children’s Science Congress held in Tangla

A CORRESPONDENT

TANGLA: The 32nd National Children's Science Congress-2026 was held at Tangla Higher Secondary School in Udalguri district on Tuesday, bringing together young science enthusiasts to promote scientific thinking, innovation, and inquiry among children. The event organised under the National Children's Science Congress, the district-level event witnessed the participation of students, educators, and officials from the education and scientific communities.

The project registration process and evaluators' meeting were held before the formal inauguration of the project presentation session by Udalguri District Commissioner, Pulak Patgiri.

A science lecture was delivered by Senior Scientist and Head of Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Udalguri, Dr Diganta Sharma, highlighting the importance of scientific awareness and research among young learners.

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