Assam: 340-year-old ritual Gosai Phurua festival performed at Biswanath Ghat

BISWANATH CHARIALI: The third day of Rongali Bihu better known as Gosain Bihu has a special significance at Guptkashi Biswanath Ghat, a historical place on the bank of the river Brahmaputra and around 10 kilometres away from the Biswanath Chariali town towards the south, in Biswanath district. In accordance with the 340 year old tradition, the Gosai Phurua festival was held at Guptkashi Biswanath Ghat on Monday. Following the tradition that has been going on since 1606 Shakabda during the Ahom rule, the Gosai is walked about 5 kilometres from the Shiva temple situated at Guptakashi Biswanath Ghat to Panibhoral village located on the north side.

Again, the Gosai or the deity is brought back to the Biswanath Temple in a Kekora dola (a royal sedan) with religious rituals in the evening. This tradition is still maintained as before and a large number of devotees can be seen on this special occasion. Number of devotees from different parts thronged Biswanath Ghat today since the morning to offer Puja and also to take part in the festival.

