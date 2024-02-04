Assam: 34th session of Srimanta Sankardev Samaj, Asom held at Fatagaon in Golaghat district

GOLAGHAT: The 34th session of Srimanta Sankardev Samaj, Asom was held at Fatagaon in Dergaon of Golaghat district from February 1. On the second day, the venue of the session was seen buzzing with the sounds of Harinam. One of the most important events of the session concluded on Saturday. A large number of devotees gathered and took part in the programme to make the venue alive when Debendranath Rajkhowa, Padadhikar of Srimanta Sankardev Samaj Assam, hoisted the flag.

