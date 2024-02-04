Kushmakar Upadhyaya: A tribute

Kushmakar Upadhyaya, a noted journalist, author, social worker and editor of “The Deshbarta”, Lone Nepali Weekly of Northeast left for his heavenly abode on January 24 at a local hospital in Guwahati as he was ailing. His death news cast a pall of gloom at Tezpur. His body was taken to Tezpur at his Chandmari residence where large number of well wishers paid homage to his departed soul.

Floral wreaths were given from Sonitpur Press Club, Journalist Union APKU, Chinta Mancha, Gorkha Students’ Union, Desh Barta and Asom Kandari. Late Upadhyaya was born on 31.03.1961 at Burachapari and had his primary education at Burachapari LP School, completed his HSLC from Tezpur Academy and graduated from Darrang College. From his college days he had a knack for journalism and started his career with “Deshbarta” in 1998 initially as a correspondent and later he served under different capacities and lastly as an editor till his death.

During 34 years of his service he wrote large number of articles in Nepali language which are the assets of Nepali literature. He was a popular author in Sikkim, Nepal, Manipur and Nagaland. He was accorded felicitation by Director of Information and Public Relations, Government of Assam for his contribution in the field of journalism. He was an accredited journalist under Director of Information and Public Relations, Assam. He also served as a publisher of Asom Kandari, a weekly from Tezpur.

Late Kushmakar Upadhayay was honest, helpful, sympathetic person. He was loved and respected by all for his simple and humble nature. He was a man of discipline with golden heart. He was also accorded felicitation by Gorkha Students’ Union, Sonitpur and Gorkha Sanmilan. He inspired the young journalists and trained them with the ethics of journalism. A memorial meeting was also held in the memory of Late Upadhyaya where people from different parts of Assam participated and recalled his contribution in the field of Nepali journalism. He was also invited to Sikkim and Nepal to participate in seminars. His death was condoled by literary organizations of Nepal, Sikkim, USA, Nagaland, Mizoram, Manipur etc. He was 62 and survived by wife and two daughters. His death is a huge loss to the society which is not easy to fill up. Today on the occasion of Adya Shraddha, I pay my homage to his departed soul.

Subhash Chandra Biswas

Also Read: Dibrugarh NCD Cell organized a comprehensive training on World Cancer Day

Also Watch: