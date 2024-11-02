Assam: 35th biennial general conference of AAASA held at Tinsukia

Our Correspondent

TINSUKIA: The 35th biennial general conference of Assam State Electricity Board Audit & Accounts Service Association (AAASA) will be held at Tinsukia with 2-day elaborate programme on November 13 and November 14. The programme is scheduled at TDA Cultural Centre Bordoloi Nagar Tinsukia. Being held for the first time in this historic and industrial city, the programme will witness delegate session, cultural programme and release of souvenir. The organising committee is headed by Madhurya Mohan Nath and Sumit Sarma as general secretary.

Also Read: Assam: Shantipara Kali Puja in Dibrugarh Embraces Swastik Theme This Year

Also Watch: