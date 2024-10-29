Matiur Rahman Honored in Tinsukia for Advocacy Against Section 6A of Citizenship Act

A Correspondent

DOOMDOOMA: The working president Matiur Rahman of Assam Sanmilita Mahasangha (ASM) and the chief plaintiff of the case lodged at Supreme court challenging the constitutional validity of Section 6A inserted in the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955 following the signing of Assam Accord, was felicitated on Wednesday at Tinsukia by the ethnic organisations Sadou Asam Ahom Sabha, Sadou Asam Matak Sanmilan, Sadou Chutia Jati Sanmilan for their legal fight for protection of the indigenous people of Assam.

They greeted both the working president Matiur Rahman and president, ASM Santanu Das Barhajowal with ethnic mufflers. They also congratulated and expressed their gratitude to the team of 12 lawyers comprising eminent lawyers Shyam Diwan, Senior Advocate Vijay Hansaria, Senior Advocate Kamal Nayan Chaudhury, Associate Advocate Manish Goswami, Advocate Samiran Sarmah and others for their consistent efforts in carrying out the legal battle before the 5 Judge bench of the Supreme court which later uphold the legal validity of Section 6A in the Constitution. The ASM is not happy with the judgement and is planning to continue its struggle for protection of the genuine rights of various indigenous groups of Assam.

Also Read: Kamalpur Revenue Circle Senior Assistant Hirendra Choudhury Arrested for Rs. 3,000 Bribery Demand

Also Watch: