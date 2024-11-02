Assam: Shantipara Kali Puja in Dibrugarh Embraces Swastik Theme This Year

A Correspondent

DIBRUGARH: The Shantipara second lane Kali Puja is one of the prominent Kali Pujas in Dibrugarh. This year, they have taken up Swastik as their theme. With all traditional rituals, the Kali puja was performed in the puja pandal on Thursday night.

“We have been performing the Kali Puja in a traditional manner since we began it in 2007. This year, our theme was based on “Swastik”. It is one of the popular puja in Shantipara area and every year devotees gathered here during the puja,” said Jeet Roy, one of the organiser.

He said, “Since 2007, we are organising the Kali puja here and people appreciate our themes.” He added, “This time we have got sponsored from Italica tiles and on November 2, we will organise a cultural programme. Dibrugarh Municipal Mayor Dr Saikat Patra and deputy Mayor Ujjal Phukan will be present as guests.” Around 150 participants will perform in the cultural event from various groups on Saturday at the puja pandal.

