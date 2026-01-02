Assam: 39th Foundation Day of ALOK observed in Jamugurihat

A CORRESPONDENT

JAMUGURIHAT: The 39th foundation day of ALOK, a socio-cultural, literary, and dramatic organization of the greater Nagsankar area, was observed at the historic Sri Sri Nagsankar Devalaya on Thursday with a daylong programme. The programme began with hoisting of the institutional flag by Padmeswar Saikia, President of ALOK, followed by smriti tarpan. A district-level drawing competition was organized to mark the occasion at the Nagsankar temple premises. A total of one hundred students from various educational institutions of the undivided Sonitpur district participated in the drawing competition.

The open session and prize distribution ceremony were held at the conference hall of the temple with Padmeswar Saikia in the chair. Putul Bora, former President of ALOK, forwarded a welcome address. The organization has decided to observe this year as Padmarag Jayanti with a yearlong programme. Hitesh Baruah, ZPC member, inaugurated the celebration by lighting a ceremonial lamp. Anjan Baskota, recipient of Yuva Lekhak Sanman 2025, graced the open session as a distinguished speaker who traced the golden history of the organization and made a humble appeal to all concerned to put their hands and efforts together to make the yearlong celebration a successful one.

ALOK felicitated a total of 24 Namghariyas of the greater Nagsankar area with gamosas, chelengs, and citations. The organization also felicitated Tuwa Kanta Bora, a known social worker and a local sound entrepreneur. Baneswar Bora, a retired teacher, graced the event as a distinguished guest besides others. Dulu Gogoi, Prakash Baruah, and Deben Kataky graced the competition as judges. The competition was held in three categories viz. Category A (Class I to V), Category B (Class VI to IX), and Category C (Class X onwards).

Riya Devi, Sristina Nath, and Nandini Devi bagged the first, second, and third prizes in Category A while Prekhya Pathak, Mriganki Hazarika, and Smita Hazarika won the first, second, and third prizes in Category B respectively. Biplab Budagohain, Kandarpa Saikia, and Lakhyajit Nath won the first, second, and third prizes respectively in Category C. Riyanch Deuri won the Jury's special award. Biman Saikia, Secretary of the organization, offered a vote of thanks while Putul Bora, Palask Gayan, and Krishna Bhuyan conducted the proceedings.

