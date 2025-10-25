Dima Hasao Congress Committee condemns CEM Debolal Gorlosa’s viral threat

OUR CORRESPONDENT

HAFLONG: With assembly elections drawing closer, political temperatures are fast rising in the hill districts of Assam. Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the NC Hills Autonomous Council, Debolal Gorlosa, has once again come under controversy—this time accused of issuing death threats to one N Jaylal Khelma. An audio clip allegedly containing the threat has gone viral on social media platforms. According to reports, Jaylal has already lodged an FIR against CEM Gorlosa at Umrangso police station.

Reacting sharply to the incident, the Dima Hasao District Congress Committee held a press conference at Rajiv Bhawan, Haflong, on Thursday. Vice-President Aripam Bodo, Media Convener Nelson Riame, and former Executive Member Rathindra Thaosen jointly addressed the media, condemning the alleged threat in unequivocal terms.

“CEM Debolal Gorlosa holds a constitutional post. Apart from ensuring development, maintaining peace and order in the district is also his foremost duty. But how can law and order be upheld if such a person issues death threats to others?” questioned Aripam Bodo. He added that not only Jaylal Khelma but his family also had received threats.

Media Convener Nelson Riame claimed that this was not the first time such allegations had surfaced against the BJP-led council head. “On July 25, CEM Debolal Garlosa had also allegedly threatened to kill Ripunjay Langthasa of Maibang,” he stated.

During the press meet, Aripam Bodo also lashed out at the BJP government over the mysterious death of renowned singer Zubeen Garg, alleging a cover-up. “The government had promised a fair probe but handed the case to the CID, making no progress whatsoever. Why is the investigation not being transferred to the CBI? Even after being in power both at the Centre and in the State, the BJP is resorting to street protests instead of ensuring justice. The Chief Minister keeps saying ‘Don’t politicize Zubeen’s death,’ but the public can well see who is actually doing politics,” he remarked.

Turning to alleged irregularities in the education sector, Aripam Bodo highlighted the case of Rupali Langthasa, a BJP councillor and BEd student at Kalachand DIET in Maibang. “The Principal allegedly manipulated the admission list by including names of low-scoring candidates while genuine merit holders were ignored. Education must remain free from politics,” he demanded, urging that the list be cancelled and admissions made purely on merit.

Concluding the press conference, Aripam raised serious concerns about the law and order situation in the district. Referring to a Durga Puja kidnapping case, he said, “A young woman from Sontila, Haflong, was abducted in broad daylight during the puja. She was found unconscious the next day, yet the police have failed to arrest anyone. This reflects the grim state of law and order in Dima Hasao.”

Also Read: BDF Demands Government White Paper Clarifying the Inclusion of Barak Villages in Dima Hasao