Assam: 4 Critically Injured After Road Mishap Involving Two Ambulances In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: In a tragic road mishap, two ambulances met with an accident that took place at Gerukabari on National Highway 27 in Assam's Bongaigaon district.

The accident unfolded when an ambulance from Bijni Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital and another from Manikpur Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital collided with each other.

This collision led to the drivers of both ambulances, identified as Taranikanth Boro and Dipen Rai, along with EMTs Abdus Salam Ahmed and Rakibul Islam, sustaining severe injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident.

Luckily, no patients were present inside both the ambulances at the time of the accident.