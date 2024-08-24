Assam: 4 Critically Injured After Road Mishap Involving Two Ambulances In Bongaigaon

BONGAIGAON: In a tragic road mishap, two ambulances met with an accident that took place at Gerukabari on National Highway 27 in Assam's Bongaigaon district.
The accident unfolded when an ambulance from Bijni Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital and another from Manikpur Mahatma Gandhi Model Hospital collided with each other.
This collision led to the drivers of both ambulances, identified as Taranikanth Boro and Dipen Rai, along with EMTs Abdus Salam Ahmed and Rakibul Islam, sustaining severe injuries. The injured were immediately rushed to the hospital after the incident.
Luckily, no patients were present inside both the ambulances at the time of the accident.
Both the vehicles involved in the mishap were taken to the Gerukabari patrol police station for inspection.
The Bijni Unit of the All Assam Students' Union (AASU) have demanded a thorough investigation into this case. The student body have also called for an appropriate punishment if anyone is found guilty of negligence.
Meanwhile, earlier yesterday, five forest personnel were injured in a road accident in Agchiya under Boko police station in Assam's Kamrup district.
According to the forest official, they belonged to the Bamunigaon Forest Protection Range Office and were conducting a routine patrolling by using a Mahindra Bolero vehicle. The four-wheeler hit a truck which was parked at Agchiya on NH 17.
Boko Police immediately arrived at the spot and admitted the injured persons to the Ayushkalp Hospital in Boko.
The injured were identified as Siddharth Singh, 44, Bhrigu Daimari, 30, Rupam Khanikar, 23, Abdul Mannan, 36, and Narayan Mali, 36. However, Siddharth Singh and Abdul Mannan were referred to Guwahati Medical College Hospital for further treatment.
