Assam: 4 drug peddlers arrested in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: Nagaon police arrested four alleged drug peddlers and seized a substantial quantity of heroin along with 12 bottles of banned cough syrup during a raid at the fish market in Borbazar, Nagaon town, on Sunday night. Acting on allegations that an illegal drug trade had been flourishing in the market, a police team led by Biman Gogoi, Officer-in-Charge of Nagaon Town police station, conducted the operation. The arrested individuals have been identified as Subir Saha (27 years) of Panigaon, Zehirul Haque (30 years) of Chinapatty, Jamir Hussain (22 years) of Kadamtal, and Muksidul Haque (24 years) of Mahkhuli. All four belong to areas under Nagaon Sadar police station.

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