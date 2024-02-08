Assam: 4 thieves apprehended in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: Panitola outpost police under Tinsukia police station apprehended 4 thieves who were allegedly involved in stealing of poultry animals, water pumps, E-rickshaw battery from the residential houses. After all tricks failed to nab them, the locals formed a vigil team that nabbed one thief from Panitola-Bordubi Road on Monday night and recovered the stolen items. Later, police arrested another 3 thieves based on the confession of one of the arrested thief who revealed the details of buyers to whom they had sold the items. Police declined to reveal the identity of the arrested persons due to on-going investigation. Out of the 4 accused 2 are reportedly minors.

