Gargaon College marks 67 years Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX) president graces foundation day

OUR CORRESPONDENT

SIVASAGAR: On the occasion of its 67th foundation day, Gargaon College organized a daylong programme on Sunday. The foundation day celebration was attended by Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami, President of Axam Xahitya Xabha (AXX), who was invited as the chief guest for the occasion.

In his address, Dr Goswami stressed the importance of honouring one’s past and paid tributes to the college’s revered founding fathers. He congratulated the institution on achieving an ‘A’ grade, while cautioning students to maintain standards and think critically. Dr Goswami expressed concerns about modern education prioritizing marks over intellectual exploration and warned about the negative impact of excessive mobile phone use. He emphasized the need for education to foster real growth, not just job preparation.

Earlier, the celebrations began with the hoisting of the flag followed by a plantation ceremony at the college campus. The formal meeting commencing with the smriti tarpan was inaugurated by Biman Chandra Baruah, President of the Governing Body of Gargaon College. Eminent academician and Principal of Gargaon College, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta delivered the welcome address. In his speech, Dr Mahanta traced the glorious history of the college since its inception in 1959.

Distinguished guest Sushanta Borgohain, MLA, Demow Constituency, in his lecture, highlighted the vital role of alumni in shaping the legacy of institutions. He commended the efforts of Gargaon College under the leadership of its Principal, Dr Sabyasachi Mahanta.

An e-book titled Puhoror Xima Khedi, with Dr Devajani Bakalial and Dr Ankur Dutta as chief editors and Mon Aronyo Phukan as editor, was released on the occasion by Dr Basanta Kumar Goswami.

The programme, attended by faculty members, non-teaching staff, students and former faculty members and employees of the college, concluded with the vote of thanks offered by Dr Ramananada Das, Convenor of the programme.

