Assam: 400 Congress activists join BJP in Darrang

MANGALDAI: In a major blow to the Congress in Darrang district that too on the eve of the general election, a total number of 400 senior Congress activists on Thursday officially joined the BJP. The Congress activists on Wednesday had submitted their resignation to the Congress. The prominent Congress activists are namely septuagenarian leader Surendra Barua and his wife Pritilekha Baruah (both were former members of APCC), three general secretaries of Darrang District Congress Committee viz. Nur Hussain, Ajijul Hoque and Lutfur Rahman, President of Darrang District Mahila Congress Anita Rajbongshi, Youth Congress activists and 17 former ULFA cadres and 30 BPF activists also joined BJP.

In a jam-packed meeting organized at the office of the District Committee of BJP, Mangaldai Parliamentarian Dilip Saikia in presence of legislator Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi, the former legislator Guru Jyoti Das and District President Amarendra Sarma accorded them a hearty welcome to BJP.

Significantly a total number of 517 persons including a good number of religious minority community activists also joined the BJP.

