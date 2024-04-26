Assam: ‘44 students qualified in JEE-Main under Bodofa UN Brahma Super- 50 Mission’

KOKRAJHAR: The Bodofa UN Brahma Super-50 Mission (Engineering) students who qualified for the JEE Main, 2024 were congratulated on Thursday by the Department of Education, BTC, which also wished them success in life.

Bodofa UN Brahma Super- 50 Mission (Engineering) is a flagship project sponsored by the government of BTR which provides free residential coaching, mentorship programme and counselling for IIT and JEE aspirants of BTR region. It was started in 2022 with the sole purpose of providing ideal environment for the students of BTR region.

The students for the project are selected through an entrance test followed by an interview conducted before the commencement of every session. The 50 students selected through the process are kept under the guidance in the campus round the clock. The students attend 6 hours of lecture and 4 hours of doubt clearing session everyday other than Sunday which are usually reserved for mock tests. Part syllabus mock tests and full syllabus mock tests are conducted every Sunday and on the basis of this tests the progress of the students is monitored.

Individual performances are also monitored and the students are provided with customized resolutions. Despite the increase in cut off, 44 out of 50 students have successfully qualified the JEE (Main- 2024) and eligible for IIT-JEE (Advanced 2024). Now they are preparing for IIT- JEE (Advanced 2024) under the Mentorship of Nodal Officer, Shiblal Namadas (B. Tech. IIT Guwahati) along with Faculty members Shubham Sarma (M.Sc. IIT Guwahati), Ahad Ali (M.Sc. Jabalpur University) and Dilip Roy (M.Sc. Gauhati University) teaches Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics respectively.

