Tezpur University discusses Genome Sequencing as part of DNA Day Celebrations

Tezpur: Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MBBT), Tezpur University (TU) on Thursday celebrated DNA Day with a series of engaging discussions and presentations focused on the significance of genome sequencing in modern science and medicine.

Prof Nitin Chaudhary, Department of Biosciences and Bioengineering, Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati was present on the occasion.

DNA Day, celebrated globally on April 25 every year, commemorates the discovery of the double helix structure of DNA in 1953 by James Watson and Francis Crick, as well as the completion of the Human Genome Project in 2003.

Delivering the inaugural address, Prof Shambhu Nath Singh, Vice Chancellor, TU said that DNA Day serves as a reminder of the immense importance of DNA, the molecule that carries the blueprint of life, and the ongoing revolution in genomics. “The discovery of the structure of DNA proved to be one of the most important discoveries of the last century,” Prof Singh further said.

Delivering the guest lecture, Prof Chaudhary gave an insightful address on genome sequencing. Highlighting the significance of DNA Day, which he told lies in celebrating the foundation of modern genetics.

“Understanding the structure of DNA unlocked a new era of scientific exploration. Along with the sequencing of human genome, the discovery allowed researchers to decipher the genetic code, the language through which traits are passed down from generation to generation,” Prof Chaudhary said. This knowledge has had a profound impact on various fields, including Medicine, Forensics, Agriculture, Anthropology, etc., Prof Chaudhary further added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rupak Mukhopadhyay, Head of the Department said that in the current era, mankind is highly dependent on biotechnological advancements and it was evident during Covid pandemic.

During the event Prof. Robin Kumar Dutta, Dean, School of Sciences was present along with faculty coordinators of the event Dr. Surya Prakash G. Ponnam and Dr. Sunita Kushwah of MBBT department. A quiz was also organized on the occasion.

