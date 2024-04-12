Assam: BTR chief Promod Boro takes part in election campaigns

Jamugurihat: Accelerating the election campaigning towards wooing voters from the Borocommunity residing in the Northern Belt under the 11-No SonitpurLokSabha Constituency, BTR Chief PramodBoroon Thursday addressed a series of public meeting in Sonitpur and Biswanath Districts and urged the Boro people living the region to give their mandate to the BJP’s candidate RanjitDutta for the greater interest of ensuring overall development of the Boro society.

First he attended a social awareness programme organized by Sonitpur District ABSU here at Lokheswar Brahma High School playground along the Assam-Arunachal Border area under Rangapara Police station in Sonitpur District. In his address highlighting BJP-UPPL’s commitment of always standing by the Boros for their well-being Pramod Boro said that peace and development in Boro areas in the region is being possible only during the BJP regime. “Earlier this was a trouble-torn area following NDFB’s long time movement resulting in loss of the lives of many youths, which was never addressed by the previous governments. However, delving deep into our years long unsolved issues BJP government showed their good will towards us enhancing establishment of a peaceful environment in the region through the BTR agreement having a slew of commitments of developmental activities including the provincialization of Boro medium school, induction of Boro villages in the BTR area, rehabilitation of ex-NDFB cadres, land patta to the landless Boro people living in the forest areas in Sonitpur and Biswanath Districts, augmentation of quality education among the Boro youths etc.” Promod Boro said and claimed that apart from BJP and UPPL’s joint venture nobody could do anything for the Bodos in the true sense. He also provided assurance towards the materialization the remaining developmental works in the area as per the BTR accord.

Addressing the gathering cabinet minister andDhekiajuli MLA, Ashok Singhal mentioned that he has always been raising his voice for the rights of the Boros. Mentioning that Boros are the largest tribal community in the region he said that their lost land rights have been regained only because of the BJP government’s pro-ethnic community policies. “We are committed to give new facelift to this belt since as citizen these people too have moral rights to avail modern facilities which were not felt by the earlier governments.” Singhal said and urged the people to vote for the BJP candidate. The Rangapara MLA also spoke on why people of the region should vote for BJP highlighting the work agendas by the saffron party.

Prior to this event, ABSU president DipenBoro addressing the mammoth gathering appealed to the Boro people residing in the Sonitpur HPC to vote for the BJP as a gratitude towards BJP government’s willingness to address Boro people’s long pending issues. However, he said that there are still many problems to be solved which are to be given priority based on the BTR accord. The programme, conducted by president and secretary of SDC, ABSU respectively JeetSwargiary and EnoshMochahary was attended ABSU adviser KhwngkhraSwrgiary and District BJP president DeepamoniSaikia and noted social worker Deepak Bucha among others.

