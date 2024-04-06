Assam: Dhubri District Commissioner, Dibakar Nath chairs Ashokastami mela meeting

DHUBRI: A meeting in connection to Ashokastami Mela was held to discuss security and other related issues of Ashokastami mela. Dhubri District Commissioner, Dibakar Nath chaired the meeting in DC’s conference hall on Thursday. In the meeting, it was resolved that Ashokastami Mela will be held from April 16 for 15 days. District Commissioner said that no political meetings or political campaigns would be allowed at the venues of the Ashokastami Mela in view of Model Code of Conduct that in force run up to poll.

He also said that the district administration, police, BSF, PWD, PHE, Dhubri Municipal Board and other security forces would be present during the Ashokastami Snan ( holy dip) and mela (fair) and would co-operate in coordination.

The meeting also discussed on the provision and arrangements of electricity and adequate lighting. The District Commissioner urged the police, fire brigade and members of the Dhubri Mela Committee to actively co-operate till the end of the religious programme. The District Commissioner the fair will be allowed till 10 pm and directed to the medical department to check food hygiene to prevent any incident of food poisoning.

