Barpeta District Commissioner Orders PWD to Expedite Road Construction Work

Barpeta: During a supervision, Barpeta District Commissioner (DC) Rohan Kumar Jha has directed the engineers of the Public Works Department (PWD) to expedite the works at the important road construction sites in the district. This is in response to the direction from the Chief Minister of Assam. The DC made a thorough field inspection of projects executed by the Bhawanipur–Sorbhog–Pakabetbari Territorial Road Division regarding earthwork, laying of pavement, drainage and installation of safety.

Emphasising the importance of the road network for daily commuters and for commercial transport, Jha warned the contractors and engineers that delays or deviations from technical specifications would invite disciplinary action. He ordered that immediate corrective measures be taken at the sites that were lagging in progress or showing quality concerns.

While many reaches showed promising progress, others were lagging due to land acquisition problems, inclement weather, and shortages of materials. The project teams were asked to furnish detailed reports on the hurdles with remedial measures.