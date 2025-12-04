4th Barpeta National Book & Science Fair Begins with Cultural and Academic Spirit

Barpeta: The 4th Barpeta National Book and Science Fair began on Wednesday at the Barpeta Municipal Field, bringing together readers, students, innovators, and cultural enthusiasts from across the region. The event was inaugurated by Dr Babul Chandra Das, the Budha Sattriya of Barpeta Satra, while the science fair section was opened by prominent innovator Padma Shri Uddhab Bharali.

Organised by the Barpeta Book Fair Committee, the event has been held every two years, and this edition marks the first-ever combined book and science fair in Barpeta. Speaking at the inauguration, Minister of Panchayat and Rural Development Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who is also the president of the organising committee, said that it was Barpeta’s initiative that first added a science fair to a book fair format. “This model later inspired Assam Sahitya Sabha and many other book fairs across the state to include science exhibitions,” he added.

In his address, Dr Babul Chandra Das said that Barpeta has always been a centre of Assamese literary heritage since medieval times. “Our two great Gurus lived and created some of the finest works here. Barpeta continues to show its dedication to literature, and this fair is a reflection of that legacy,” he said.

Padma Shri Uddhab Bharali praised the innovative approach, calling the combination of a book fair and science fair a “forward-thinking idea.” He emphasised that science is essential in every aspect of life and urged writers to create books that inspire students to read more with curiosity and excitement.

Several leading publishers and exhibitors have set up stalls at the fair, which will continue until December 10.