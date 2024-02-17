Assam: 5 Money lenders arrested in Darrang

MANGALDAI: Darrang Police in a successful operation has nabbed five members of a gang of hardcore criminals foiling their attempt to commit robbery. As per inputs from Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal, a team of Mangaldai Police Station on the night of February 14, intercepted a car bearing registration number AS 11 M 6777 sporting ‘Army’ sticker in the windshield and during search operation recovered sharp weapons and objectionable instruments from their possession. The apprehended five criminals are Fuluddin, Jamaluddin, Darbesh Ali, Sunhar Ali and Joynal Abedin all of Kharupetia area in Darrang district. During the course of interrogation, all the arrested five criminals have confessed their involvement in several criminal activities including highway robbery and cattle lifting. The police has seized the car and taken them in police custody for further investigation.

On the other hand, the Darrang Police in its intensified operation against the illegal money lenders, has arrested a total of 14 money lenders from different locations of the district. The police has also recovered a total amount of Rs 9,22000.00 in cash from two of the arrested money lenders. The arrested criminals are Idu Ali, Budu Miya and Majam Ali of Kharupetia area, Sobhan Ali, Gulam Sarowar and Hamidur Rahman of Dalgaon area, Syed Badshah and Abul Hussain of Dhula area, Safiqul Islam, Sahidul and Awal Ali of Sipajhar area and Ajhar Ali alias Raja, Sahidur Rahman alias Futi and Kamal Hassan of Mangaldai area. The police has seized a cash amount of Rs 200000.00 from Ajhar Ali and Rs 722000.00 from Sahidur Rahman. They also recovered a good number of blank papers signed by the borrowers, cheque books and even ATM cards of the borrowers.

