Assam: 5 scientists secure spot in World’s Top 2% Scientists List

Jorhat: In a remarkable achievement, five distinguished scientists from CSIR-North East Institute of Science and Technology (CSIR-NEIST), Jorhat have been recognized among the top 2% of scientists worldwide. This prestigious recognition, bestowed by a Stanford University study, celebrates their outstanding contributions to scientific research across diverse fields. Including these five scientists in the list reinforces CSIR-NEIST’s Jorhat role as a scientific innovation and excellence leader.

Dr VM Tiwari, Director, CSIR-NEIST, expressed extreme happiness in this significant accomplishment, noting that including the institute’s scientists on this global platform showcases the region’s growing prominence in research and innovation. He further added, “This recognition not only highlights the individual achievements of our scientists but also strengthens our institute’s reputation as a hub of high-impact scientific research and innovation.” The five distinguished scientists, include Dr. Mohan Lal, Dr.Binoy Kumar Saikia, Dr.Manash Ranjan Das, Dr.Prasenjit Manna, and Dr.Ravindra K. Rawal whose contributions range from medicinal and aromatic plants to chemistry and material science to environmental sustainability, which have been instrumental in advancing research that benefits both academia and industry. This achievement underscores CSIR-NEIST’s commitment to fostering scientific talent and contributing to global research challenges. It also serves as an inspiration for the next generation of researchers from the region, encouraging continued dedication to high-impact science. The recognition of these scientists among the world’s elite is a testament to their hard work, dedication, and the institute’s unwavering support for research excellence.

