Assam: 537th Birth Anniversary of Mahapurush Madhavdeva celebrated in Bokakhat

A CORRESPONDENT

BOKAKHAT: Thursday marked the 537th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Madhavdeva. Every Namghar and Satra across the state resonated with the chanting of Harinam, and Bokakhat was no exception. The Bokakhat Bishnupur Primary Branch of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha observed the occasion with daylong celebrations at the local Namghar.

As per the scheduled programme, the day began with morning prayers (Pratahprasanga), followed by a cleanliness drive and the hoisting of the religious flag (Dharma Dhwaja), after which a Naam-Prasanga (devotional prayer session) was held. Following the Naam-Prasanga, a special religious discussion (Dharmaalochoni Sabha) focusing on 'Mother-Child Service' (Aai-Matrisava) was conducted, moderated by Punyaprabha Gogoi Das.

The meeting was inaugurated by Rijumoni Bora Hazarika, Principal of the Sankari Sangeet Vidyalaya of Bokakhat District Branch. Speakers at the event included Chandra Kanta Bhuyan (Secretary, Education Branch Committee of Srimanta Sankardev Sangha), Dharmeswar Pradip Hazarika (Secretary, Bokakhat District Branch), Joint Secretary Anil Hazarika, Office Secretary Dibyajyoti Hazarika, Rekha Bora (President, District Literary Branch), Rashmi Suta (President, District Child and Mother Welfare Branch Committee), as well as Jagat Tamuli and Bhavesh Bora, President and Secretary respectively of the Primary Branch. All shared insights into the life and teachings of Mahapurush Srimanta Madhavdeva.

Various literary and cultural competitions were organized among the Aai-Matrisava participants. In the Kirtan recitation competition, Pronita Kalita secured first place, followed by Meera Tamuli and Bina Hazarika in second and third positions respectively. In Ghosa recitation, Pronita Kalita again took first place, Meera Tamuli second, and Rupa Bora the third. In the speech competition, Meera Tamuli, being the sole participant, received a special prize from the judges.

The event witnessed the presence of many from the primary branch, including parents, mothers, devotees, volunteers, and children. Simultaneously, various localities across Bokakhat subdivision also celebrated the 537th birth anniversary of Mahapurush Srimanta Madhavdeva throughout the day.

