Body of Sepoy Sunilal Muchahary Handed Over to Family in Chirang district

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The body of Sepoy Sunilal Muchahary of The Madras Regiment, who died in a devastating landslide in North Sikkim, arrived at his native village in Bijni of Chirang district on Wednesday and was cremated with state honour.

The Defence PRO informed that Muchahary made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty during the catastrophic landslide at Chatten, North Sikkim, while serving in a high-altitude operational area.

Born on May 20, 1990 in Pub Makra village, Bijni Tehsil, Chirang district of Assam, he was enrolled into the Indian Army on June 24, 2012. Over the course of nearly 13 years, Sepoy Sunilal served with distinction and honour across some of the most demanding and operationally sensitive frontiers of the country. A disciplined soldier, a quiet professional, and a dependable team player, he was also a skilled marksman and an accomplished sportsman who brought glory to his battalion through his participation in competitions. His peers and seniors knew him as a silent pillar of strength-resilient, sincere, and mission-ready in all conditions. Following the landslide, his mortal remains were recovered after nine days of relentless search operations undertaken by the Indian Army under extremely challenging terrain and weather conditions. Multiple specialized search teams worked round the clock, deploying modern radar systems, engineering assets, and all available resources to locate and recover him with dignity.

His mortal remains were transported with full military honours from North Sikkim to his native village in BTC, Assam, where his last rites were conducted with solemnity and respect, in the presence of civil and military dignitaries on Wednesday. In his final moments, Sepoy Sunilal was performing operational duties in a treacherous environment, upholding the finest traditions of the Indian Army. His sacrifice is a solemn reminder of the unseen hazards faced by our soldiers and the enduring spirit of ‘Service Before Self.’

The Indian Army saluted the legacy of Sepoy Sunilal Muchahary as an inspiration to all ranks and a proud son of India, whose devotion to the nation would never be forgotten.

