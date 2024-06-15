Assam: 55-year-old man dies of snakebite in Bajali district

PATHSALA: A shocking incident of alleged medical negligence resulting in the death of a man snake bite victim was reported in Bajali district. As per report, the deceased identified as 55-year-old Rajani Das, was a resident of West Kathalmuri in Bajali district.

He succumbed to a venomous snakebite despite timely hospital intervention. The incident occurred around 7:30 am when Das was heading to retrieve an egg from the hen’s nest on his farm.

After the incident, within 40 minutes, the man was immediately taken to Pathsala Swahid Madan Routa Hospital. The family members of the patient alleged that the doctor, except for a pain relief injection, did not provide any anti-venom injections.

According to the patient’s son, the doctors administered an injection and monitored his father’s blood pressure and oxygen levels, which they claimed were normal. Despite ongoing pain, medical staff attributed it to a tight knot, reassuring the family.

As Das’s condition deteriorated, the family insisted on transferring him to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Hospital in Barpeta. It may be mentioned that the referral to Barpeta was initiated only after repeated requests from the family and not on the doctor’s recommendation.

Unfortunately, by the time the patient reached the hospital in Barpeta, he had passed away. Meanwhile, the family alleged that Rajani died due to medical negligence at Pathsala Medical, where timely and appropriate treatment could potentially have saved his life.

Also Read: Assam: Darrang Police arrested absconding rhino poacher with .303 rifle

Also watch: