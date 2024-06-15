Assam: Darrang Police arrested absconding rhino poacher with .303 rifle

MANGALDAI: Darrang Police led by Superintendent of Police Prakash Sonowal in their continuing intensified operation against the organized notorious armed gang of rhino poachers, has arrested one more poacher and recovered one .303 rifle and live ammunition from his possession. The arrested poacher has been identified as one Mahidul Islam (39), son of Muslimuddin of village Khajuabeel under Rowta Police Station in BTAD district of Udalguri.

Earlier, a team of Darrang Police on May 29 had arrested another poacher namely Khalilur Rahman of Bhabapur village near Orang National Park and Tiger Reserve (ONPTR) and also recovered one .303 rifle along with several rounds of live ammunitions from his possession.

Mention may be made here that the ONPTR has been maintaining Zero poaching since 2018 only due to the relentless effort and vigilance of the field staff guided by the Field Director of the Park- cum-DFO, Mangaldai Wildlife Division with the active support of Darrang Police.

Also Read: NH 37 Four-Lane Road Faces Quality Concerns; Locals Demand Probe and Withhold Payments

Also Watch: