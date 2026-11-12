Assam: Mission Basundhara 4.0 consultative meeting held in Goalpara

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The Assam Government has stepped up preparations for the launch of Mission Basundhara 4.0, with the Revenue and Disaster Management Department organising district-level consultations to address land-related issues and ensure greater transparency and efficiency in land administration. As part of the initiative, Secretary of the Revenue and Disaster Management Department, Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati, visited Goalpara on Wednesday and attended two important meetings involving district administration officials and local stakeholders.

A consultative meeting-cum-workshop on the proposed Mission Basundhara 4.0 was organised by the Goalpara district administration at the Natsurya Phani Sharma Auditorium. Addressing the gathering, Secretary Bidyut Bikash Bhagawati elaborated on the objectives and proposed framework of Mission Basundhara 4.0.

Earlier, the departmental secretary and accompanying officials held a separate review meeting with the district administration at the conference hall of the District Commissioner's office.

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