Assam: 61 newly-recruited Grade-III employees undergo training in Barpeta district

A Correspondent

Barpeta: To train up 61 newly-recruited Grade-III employees, a four-day-long training programme was held here at the DRDA conference hall in Barpeta district from October 21 to October 24.

The training on ‘Office Procedure, Finance, and Accounts’ was a collaboration between the district administration and the Administrative Staff College, Guwahati. The workshops were undertaken by several prominent officers from the district.

On October 23, Barpeta District Commissioner Rohan Kumar Jha, in an interaction with the trainees, motivated them and encouraged them to be efficient government servants. Additional District Commissioner Geetashri Lachit, handed the trainees their certificates on Thursday, the last day of training.

The first phase of the training was concluded with 68 participants on various aspects of administration such as office procedures, FR & SR, e-office, RTI, ARTPS, CPGrams, e-procurement, etc.

The training has been beneficial for the Grade-III employees of the district as it attempted to provide a wholesome picture of the working of the administration, said Assistant Commissioner, Sangeeta Sarkar, who conducted some of the sessions. The next training session is scheduled for November.

