Barpeta Wins J K Barooah U-19 Inter-District Title with 120-Run Victory Over President XI

GUWAHATI: Barpeta lifted the J K Barooah U-19 Inter District Tournament title defeating President XI by a huge margin of 120 runs in the final held at Barpeta on Saturday.

The closing ceremony was graced by BCCI Joint Secretary Devajit Saikia, former MLA of Barpeta Gunindra Nath Das, Assam Cricket Association (ACA) Joint Secretary Rajendra Singh, Treasurer Chiranjit Langthasa and others.

Brief scores: Barpeta: 246/6 (50 overs), Hrishikesh Das 88, Rajiv Lochan Das 57, Dyutimoy Nath 3/26), President XI: 126 (35 overs), Dyutimoy Nath 26, Rajiv Lochan Das 4/21, Ranjan Das 3/8, Bishnu Das 3/22.

Individual Awards: Player of the match(final): Rajiv Lochan Das (Barpeta).

Best bowler: Dyutimoy Nath (President XI). Best batter: Hrishikesh Das (Barpeta). Player of the Tournament: Dyutimoy Nath (President XI).

