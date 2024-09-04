Assam Yoga Association organized Inter-district Yoga Championship concludes in Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The three-day Inter-district Yoga Championship, organized by the Assam Yoga Association, concluded successfully at the auditorium of Gopinath Dev Goswami Commerce College in Nagaon.

The championship was ceremonially inaugurated by Dr Mriganka Saikia, Principal GNDG Commerce College. In the opening ceremony noted sports organizer, President Assam Yoga Association and secretary of Nagaon Sports Association, Tapan Kumar Das was present as guest of honour.

Over 600 yoga participants from various districts of the state took part in the championship where Nagaon district bagged the best team, while Darrang district secured the first runner-up and Sivasagar district achieved the second runner-up.

In the sub-junior boys’ category, Arihan Choudhury was declared the best, while in the sub-junior girls’ category, Princi Devi was declared the best yoga activist. In the junior boys’ category, Sayan Karmakar was declared the best, while in the junior girls’ category, Udita Rani Bora was declared as the best. In the senior men’s category, Priyam Bora was declared the best, while in the senior women’s category, Harshita Goswami was declared the best.

Arnab Sharma and Arohi Majumdar were selected as promising players in the boys’ and girls’ categories, respectively. The prizes were distributed by educationist Mriganka Saikia, sports organizers Prabhat Chandra Bora, Asim Bhawal, Manjula Laskar, Samir Hazarika, Ratul Neog and others.

