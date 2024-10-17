Assam: 65 Cancer Patients in Goalpara Benefit from Chief Minister's Relief Fund

A Correspondent

Goalpara: At least 65 patients of Goalpara district suffering from the deadly cancer disease have been benefitted from the Chief Minister’s relief fund. On Wednesday, at a function arranged at the relief branch of Goalpara DC office, fifteen such patients or their representatives received these cheques from Nikhamoni Kalita, assistant commissioner.

“The cheques are provided in order to assist the patients to continue their treatment,” informed Nikhamoni Kalita. These patients were mostly from the three different development blocks, Lakhipur, Balijana and Rongjuli and the amount they received were varied from rupees ten to fifteen thousands.

On the other hand, cheques to 50 patients from the Goalpara East constituency have already been distributed through the local MLA, AK Rasid Alom. The patients and their relatives expressed satisfaction at this helping hand received from the government of Assam.

