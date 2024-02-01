Assam: 67th foundation day of Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha held at Duliajan

TINSUKIA: The Assam Chah Karmachari Sangha (ACKS), a forefront platform of workers’ movement in India will hold the 77th foundation day on February 9 in conformity with the decision of 67th general meeting and platinum jubilee held at Duliajan in March 2023 to celebrate the foundation day on February 9 every year. The foundation day will be held at central, branch and primary unit levels.

According to the press release issued by ACKS, the Sangha will hold the flag hoisting and smriti tarpan at Central office in Dibrugarh followed by lighting of lamps, memorial meeting and floral tribute at the statue of founder president of the Sangha, Padmabhusan Bijoy Chandra Bhagwati located in front of District Commissioner’s office in Dibrugarh in the morning while in the evening, the central office will be illuminated along with lighting of lamps. The release further stated that all the 20 ACKS branches along with primary units in Assam will hold the similar programme at their conveniences at branch offices or recreation centres in the respective gardens, informed Rishav Kalita, general secretary of ACKS.

