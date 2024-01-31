International Centre for Cultural studies organized 8th triennial conference of ‘Elders of Ancient Traditions & Cultures’ in Dibrugarh district

DIBRUGARH: Delegates from 33 countries participated in the 8th triennial conference of “Elders of Ancient Traditions and Cultures” organized by International Centre for Cultural studies (ICCS) in Dibrugarh district. The five-day conference has witnessed a cultural exchange between the countries where the delegates from 33 countries were seen trying to know the other cultures in one platform. In the third day of the conference, indigenous traditional rituals were performed by the communities. The Nyishi tribe of Arunachal Pradesh headed by their main priest performed the traditional rituals (puja) where they were seen appeasing the ‘Sun God’ in their traditional hymns.

A Carribbean rituals of South America were also performed in the international conference. They have performed the whole rituals with ‘Water’ and a small plant. Many others rituals were performed in the international conference. While talking to this correspondent Barata from Ghana said that he loves the cultural exchange programme. “For the first time, I visited India, Assam and I would love to visit again. India is a land of spirituality.”

Kanyon Coyote, Indian Canyon Nation, California said, “We are the native people of America following our indigenous faith but after the colonization, they forcefully captured our things. For the first time, we have come Assam, India and enjoying the environment and people over here. I love India because of its diverse culture.”

Digant Dash, global coordinator of ICCS said, “Under one umbrella, the cultures of the world have come together. We are happy to see the cultural integration and the exchange of cultures. The rituals of the traditional cultures were performed in the conference.” RSS general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale was present during the rituals in the international conference.

Also Read: Assam: Re-union-cum-felicitation programme at Goalpara Unity Club

Also Watch: