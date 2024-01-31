Assam: 6th Bn SSB seizes illegal boulder loaded tractors from Bhutan border in Chirang district

KOKRAJHAR: The 6th Bn SSB on Monday seized three tractors loaded with boulder without any valid permission at Samodwisa part-II near Bhutan border under Runikhata Range in Chirang district. Sources from SSB said based on an input, a patrolling party of G Coy situated at Tukrabasti and BOP of Sonapur caught three persons along with 3 tractor-trolley loaded with boulder (stone) which were illegally mined without legal documents issued by the Forest department. Sources said the seized items and apprehended persons were handed over to Forest Range office at Runikhata.

The apprehended persons were identified as Pascal Champramary (23), Klinton Champramary (26), both of Boro Nilibari village under Bengtol Police Station and Khaobla Basumatary (52) of Hadanpara village under Runikhata Police Station of Chirang district. The seized items were estimated to be of worth Rs.12,90,000 which were later, handed over to Runikhata forest range office.

Also Read: Assam: Golaghat police arrested one with fake currency

Also Watch: