Assam: Golaghat police arrested one with fake currency

GOLAGHAT: Based on special input, Golaghat police arrested one person with huge quantity of fake currency on Tuesday. As per information, Golaghat Police team seized fake currency notes of Rs 11 lakh twenty thousand from the possession of Arunav Hazarika (27 years), s/o Sushanta Hazarika, residence of Dhruba Nagar under Golaghat police station. It was kept in a rented house in Old Amulapatty, Golaghat. Further investigation is on.

