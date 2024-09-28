Assam: Mobile Internet to be Suspended on Sunday for ADRE

Guwahati: In view of the Assam Direct Recruitment Examination (ADRE) to be conducted across the state on Sunday, mobile internet will be suspended all across the state on September 29.

The government of Assam through the "State Level Recruitment Commission for Class III" is going to conduct written examinations for recruitment to the vacant posts of Class-Ill in different State Government establishments for the eligible candidates and the Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) has been engaged as the testing agency by the State Level Recruitment Commission for Class- III and it has announced the schedule of holding of such written examination in different examination centres covering 27 districts of Assam on 29 September 2024.

7,34,080 candidates have applied to appear in the recruitment examinations to be conducted in two shifts. The first shift is for Bachelor’s Degree level Class-III posts from 9 am to 12 noon and the second shift is for HSLC (Driver) posts from 1:30 pm to 4:30 pm, in 822 examination centres spread across the state of Assam on that day, including certain centres which have a past history of cheating and other malpractices.

The government of Assam desires that the written examination should be held in a free, fair and transparent manner to select the best candidates purely on merit and no malpractices should be allowed during the examination. It has been observed on earlier such occasions that some unscrupulous elements resorted to unfair means using different Mobile Applications such as Facebook, WhatsApp, X(Twitter), Youtube and Cam-scanner etc. which are based on Internet / Wi-Fi/ Mobile Data Connectivity. There exists a substantial apprehension that the anti-social elements or the organised groups shall try to take advantage of the situation by resorting to rumour-mongering through social media and may try to destabilise the process of examination.

Therefore, in the interest of holding free, fair and transparent written examinations and also to prevent arising of any law and order issues having bearing on public safety, Ajay Tewari, Addl. Chief Secretary to the Govt. of Assam, Home & Political Department, has passed the notification under the provisions of the Section 5(2) of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules, 2017 to prohibit the Mobile Internet/ Mobile Wi-fi/ Mobile Data Service of all Mobile Service Providers in the entire state of Assam from 8:30 am to 4:30 pm on 29 September 2024 (Sunday).

It was however clarified that the voice calls and the broadband connectivity based on fixed telephone lines shall remain functional during the aforesaid period. Violation of the promulgation will be punishable under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023 and also under the relevant Provision of the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885.