Assam: 7th Rastriya Poshan Maah 2024 programme held in Tinsukia

TINSUKIA: On the occasion of 7th Rastriya Poshan Maah 2024, the Guijan ICDS Project Tinsukia organized a project-level programme at the conference hall of the Guijan GP office recently. The programme witnessed the holding of community-based events on Panchamrit and Annaprasanna, besides an awareness programme on child marriage and anaemia.

A total of five Anganwadi Centres (AWC) were adopted by various notables. Among the five AWCs, three were adopted by Ponakon Baruah MLA Chabua, and six severely acutely malnourished (SAM) children were also adopted by various socially active dignitaries. The programme was attended by Dr. Mandira Baruah, ADC, Bedanta Kalita Child Development Project Officer, representative of MLA, former Anchalik President of Guijan, representatives from Health, DCPO, ASRLM, District and Block Poshan team, ABITA, supervisors, AWWs, and Helpers Pregnant Women, Lactating Mothers, Children, and others. A recipe competition was held on Millets and locally available vegetables among the Anganwadi Workers and Helpers. A cultural event was also organized by the children of Anganwadi centres.

Also Read: Guwahati: Dispur Police Arrest Hotel Employee for Knifing Acquaintance in Alcohol-Fueled Altercation

Also watch: