Assam: 8 Udaxin Bhakats of Goalpara receive government scheme benefits

A CORRESPONDENT

GOALPARA: The religious people of the Goalpara district, especially the followers of Mahapurush Srimanta Sankardev, became elated on Friday as the State Government included under government beneficiary scheme eight Udaxin Bhakats or Brahmachari monks residing in the different Satras of the district.

These revered Bhakats who have become eligible for the monthly honorarium of rupees fifteen hundred are Pradip Bhakat, Vivekananda Das, Paresh Nath, Joyram Nath, Haricharan Nath, Satradhar Das, Pankaj Kalita, and Kapil Krishna Medhi.

All of the beneficiaries participated in a statewide video conference meet addressed from Guwahati by the Chief Minister, Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma, via an arrangement locally organized at the DC’s conference hall.

Prodip Timung, DC who presided over the local meet, congratulated the Bhakats and praised their lives and sacrifices for the preaching of Vaishnav dharma. Nabajit Pathak, Co-district commissioner of West Goalpara, Jagadish Brahma, ADC, Tribeni Kachari, SPO, and Marry Hazarika, DIPRO In-Charge, were present among others on the occasion.

