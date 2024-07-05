Assam: 8-Year-Old Boy Swept Away by Drain Waters in Guwahati Amid Heavy Rainfall

GUWAHATI: In a tragic turn of events 8-year-old boy named Avilash Sarkar was swept away by waters of roadside drain in Guwahati's Jyoti Nagar locality on Thursday night. The incident has left entire region in shock and mourning.

According to sources, Avilash was returning home on scooter with his father and another man amid heavy rainfall. As they navigated slippery road, the scooter skidded. This caused Avilash who was seated in middle, to fall into drain. The strong current carried him away instantly, sources added.

Desperate to save his son father jumped into drain but was unable to reach him in time. The tragic accident prompted an immediate response from local authorities. The father quickly informed Chandmari Police Station. This led to swift arrival of police officers and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel. A search operation was initiated that very night. Efforts intensified into Friday morning.

The rescue operation involving SDRF teams, Chandmari police and local residents continues as they search drains in Milonpur and Jyoti Nagar areas. Despite their relentless efforts, Avilash has not yet been found.

Avilash Sarkar was resident of Bhawani Pur in Noonmati. He had just completed exams previous day. He spent day at his father's shop. Though his mother had offered to take him home. He insisted on accompanying his father. This led to fateful journey.

This incident has highlighted dangers posed by inadequate drainage systems. There is urgent need for improved infrastructure. Especially during monsoon season. The local community is devastated by loss of such young life. The ongoing search operation has gripped region with anxiety, there is hope for a miracle.

As search continues community remains united in their prayers for Avilash's safe return. The authorities urge residents to remain vigilant. They should be cautious, especially during adverse weather conditions.